Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper

Agencies
February 24, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  An Assistant Controller of Exams of the Sindh Public Service Com­mission (SPSC) has been held re­sponsible for leaking the question paper of an ongoing recruitment test in the preliminary police in­vestigation. A police official, who requested anonymity, told APP here on Friday the police had se­cured evidence with regard to the leak of the question paper which was scheduled for February 20. He said the police had obtained the mobile phones of some employees of the commission on February 20, adding that the question paper was leaked through one of those phones which belonged to the As­sistant Controller. The official said the police were yet to register an FIR of the incident. According to him, the official in question was at large.He told that the police raided his house the other day but he had already escaped. More than 306,000 candidates were to appear in the recruitment test for the BS-16 post of Secondary School Teacher (SST). The one-day written test, consisting of multiple choice questions, started from Feb­ruary 15 and it was scheduled to conclude on February 26. The SPSC had set up 5 test centers in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

