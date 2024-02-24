Police held 17 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police ap­prehended 17 outlaws from differ­ent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islam­abad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal el­ements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Rachi Masih and recovered 20 liters of liquor from his possession.

The Karachi Company po­lice team arrested four accused namely Kamran, Tariq, Adalat and Rafal Bibi and recovered 710 gram heroin, one 30 bore pistol and one bottle of wine from their possession.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Mu­hammad Aziz and recovered 1,160 gram hashish from his possession, while police team arrested three accused namely Sohail Razzaq, Sumer Gul and Muhammad Jalal involved in illegally selling petrol. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Awais and recovered 540 gram hashish from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Na­seem and Shafqat Address and re­covered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Similarly, the In­dustrial Area police team arrest­ed an accused namely Ghafran and recovered 60 liters of alcohol from his possession.

The Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Ibra­him and Ajmal and recovered one dagger and one iron punch from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed ac­cused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this re­gard”, he maintained.

Meanwhile, The Chief Traffic Of­ficer (CTO) Islamabad SSP Mu­hammad Sarfraz Virk on Thurs­day commended the dedication and hard work of officers and offi­cials for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on capital roads.