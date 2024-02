LAHORE - Lahore Police have arrested Nadeem Wayn, the brother-in-law of Gogi Butt, who was nominated in the murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Tipu Truckanwala. Ac­cording to media reports, Khawaja Nadeem Wayn was detained by the investigation police from Royal Park in La­hore. Earlier, Nadeem Wayn’s brother Waseem Wayn was also detained.