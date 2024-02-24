Saturday, February 24, 2024
Political stability key to address economic challenges: Ahmad Khan

Agencies
February 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Leader Ma­lik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed the im­portance of political stability in addressing eco­nomic challenges in Pakistan. Talking to a private news channel, he acknowledged the significant challenges the country faces and assured that his party is prepared to handle them responsibly.

Khan was of the view that certain political forces were deliberately promoting polarization among the masses.He strongly criticized such tactics, la­beling them as a conspiracy against the nation’s politics, institutions, economy, and judiciary. 

The PML-N leader emphasized the significance of constructive dialogue engaging with political parties for the better future of the country, saying that meaningful and productive discussions are need of the hour to find solutions rather than en­gaging in unfruitful discussions. Khan’s highlight­ed his commitment to political stability, respon­sible governance, and the need for constructive dialogue to address country’s challenges.

Agencies

