PPP's Sharjeel terms PTI's writing letter to IMF big blunder than May 9

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a political party's writing a letter to the IMF is a bigger blunder than the May 9 tragedy.

Talking to the media in Karachi, he said that he has submitted the papers for Sindh Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker slots.

PPP has a two-third majority in the Sindh Assembly, he claimed. Murad Ali Shah will work hard again and efforts will be made to develop understanding in the next 5 years.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the purpose of writing a letter to the IMF is that what happened on May 9 was a very small thing compared to this.

He said that millions of people will become unemployed for the lust of power alleging that an artificial leader has not been jailed for 5 months and is going to become a suicide bomber and attack millions of people.

All his followers, he urged, should open their eyes. He said people know who was drawing water during the floods in Sindh.

He further said that some elements want to destroy the peace of the country. Do we allow any foreign organisation to interfere in our internal issue, he asked.