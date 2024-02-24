Prolonged conflict

The Kashmir conflict, an endur­ing and unresolved issue with roots in the partition of British In­dia, has left a lasting impact on the region. The princely state of Jam­mu and Kashmir was granted the right to accede to either India or Pakistan based on its predomi­nantly Muslim population. How­ever, the Maharaja’s decision to align with India ignited a dispute that has persisted for decades, be­coming a prolonged and compli­cated geopolitical challenge.

In 1948, the United Nations in­tervened by adopting Resolution 47, recognizing the gravity of the situation and advocating for a plebiscite to determine the future status of Jammu and Kashmir. Un­fortunately, the envisioned plebi­scite, which could have provided a democratic solution to the dis­pute, was never fully implement­ed. This failure perpetuated the contentious issue between India and Pakistan, leading to conflicts, militarisation, and ongoing hu­man rights concerns.

The conflict in Kashmir is char­acterised by the presence of Indi­an security forces, resulting in sig­nificant human rights challenges. Allegations of excessive force, ar­bitrary detentions, and restric­tions on freedom of movement and expression have cast a shad­ow over the region. While a por­tion of Kashmir aligns with Paki­stan, the broader issue demands international attention. This ne­cessitates diplomatic efforts, a re­newed commitment to addressing the aspirations of the Kashmi­ri people, and respect for human rights, as initially envisioned by the United Nations in 1947.

Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed on February 5th, serves as a crucial platform to spotlight and condemn the perceived oppressive Indian occupation in Kashmir. It becomes a moment to intensify the call for diplomatic engagement, emphasis­ing the necessity for international mediation and dialogue between India and Pakistan. The United Na­tions and other relevant interna­tional bodies must play an active role in facilitating talks that re­spect the aspirations and rights of the Kashmiri people.

The impact of the occupation in Kashmir demands urgent attention and a collective effort to provide humanitarian aid, especially for refugees and internally displaced persons. Increased international assistance, in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, is crucial to address the immediate needs of those affected. Emphasis­ing human rights becomes para­mount in the face of alleged abus­es within the occupied territories, prompting the international com­munity to demand investigations into reported violations and hold­ing those responsible accountable, irrespective of affiliation.

Media outlets, through unbiased reporting and journalistic integri­ty, play a critical role in illuminat­ing the realities in Kashmir. Social media campaigns, documentaries, and news articles serve as pow­erful tools to raise awareness and foster a global understanding of the situation. Additionally, cultur­al exchange programmes are vi­tal for promoting understanding and preserving the unique Kash­miri identity, which has faced chal­lenges under the shadow of the oc­cupation. Emphasising the need to safeguard and celebrate the cultur­al heritage of the Kashmiri people becomes increasingly important in the pursuit of a just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

DR. INTIKHAB ULFAT,

Karachi.