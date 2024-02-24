Saturday, February 24, 2024
PSL 9: Alex Hales to skip Islamabad United's match against Peshawar Zalmi
Web Desk
6:21 PM | February 24, 2024
Sports

Islamabad United opener Alex Hales will not be available for his team’s upcoming match against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9).

Shadab Khan’s side is set to lock horns with Babar Azam-led team on February 26 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

However, the right-handed batsman will skip the match due to his engagements. He will rejoin the team in Karachi for the second phase of the PSL.

A day earlier, Multan Sultans’s pacer Olly Stoen was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

