Saturday, February 24, 2024
PSL 9: Sana Javed boosts Shoaib Malik morale in Gaddafi Stadium

PSL 9: Sana Javed boosts Shoaib Malik morale in Gaddafi Stadium
M Zawar
10:39 PM | February 24, 2024
Sports

Sana Javed, a famous actress from Pakistan, went to Gaddafi Stadium to support her husband, Shoaib Malik, who is a well-known all-rounder, during a PSL match.

The couple's public appearance at the stadium marked a significant moment since their marriage, capturing the attention of fans and spectators alike.

Their public appearance caused a lot of excitement because it was only their second time being seen together since they got married. Their wedding had already become big news before this.

Shoaib Malik was married to Sania Mirza, a famous Indian tennis player, in 2010. This is his second marriage, and he's now married to Sana Javed. Sana Javed was also married before to a singer named Umair Jaswal in 2020.
 
 
 

Karachi Kings outclass Lahore Qalandars in a nail-biting thriller

