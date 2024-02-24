PSX stays bullish, gains 901 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 901.48 points, a positive change of 1.46 percent, closing at 62,815.82 points against 61,914.34 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 377,974,404 shares valu­ing Rs16.011 billion were traded during the day as compared to 324,830,445 shares valuing Rs13.966 bil­lion the last day. Some 339 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 201 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged. The three top trading com­panies were Kohinoor Spin­ning with 36,167,000 shares at Rs4.59 per share, K-Elec­tric Limited with 26,534,263 shares at Rs4.39 per share, and Yousuf Weawing with 16,722,000 shares at Rs4.12 per share. Mari Petroleum Limited witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs52.02 per share price, closing at Rs2,266.70, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pak­istan Limited with a Rs29.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1,350.00. Reliance Cot­ton Spinning Mills Limited witnessed a maximum de­crease of Rs39.88 per share closing at Rs492.00, fol­lowed by Siemens Pakistan Engineering with Rs13.63 decline to close at Rs586.37.