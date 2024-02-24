Saturday, February 24, 2024
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi file appeals against convictions

February 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   PTI founder and Bushra Bibi on Friday again filed appeals to Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging their convictions in cipher and Toshakhana cases. The peti­tioners also prayed the court to suspend their sentenc­es, announced by the trial courts in the cases. Previous­ly, the Registrar Office of IHC has raised objections against the appeals of PTI founder and his wife. Later, the law­yers withdrew the cases and now filed the same again af­ter removing the objections of the Registrar Office.

