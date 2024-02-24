PTI moves SC against polls ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat Fri­day approached the Supreme Court against rigging in the February 8 general elections, praying that process of form­ing governments be held in abeyance till the final decision of this petition.

Sher Afzal, who has been elected MNA from NA-41 filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution through advo­cate Riaz Hanif Rahi, and cited the federal government through Secretary Ministry of Parlia­mentary Affairs, Secretary In­terior, Secretary Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP), Chief Election Commissioner Sikan­dar Sultan Raja, Members of the ECP, Chief Secretaries of all four provinces as respondents.

He prayed to set aside the appointment notifications of CEC Sikandar Sultan, and four members of the ECP – Baber Hassan Bharwana Member (Punjab), Justice (retd) Ikra­mullah Khan, Member (KPK), Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Mem­ber (Balochistan) and Nis­ar Ahmed Durrani, Member (Sindh) – as against the law and the constitution, and the order passed by them is illegal, coram non judice, without ju­risdiction and of no legal effect.

He further requested the Court to set aside the commit­tee constituted by the Election Commission of Pakistan vide press release dated 17-02-24, to probe the allegations of Rawalpindi Commissioner Li­aquat Ali Jatoi regarding rig­ging in the recent general elec­tions. He also asked the court to direct the Secretary Minis­try of Interior to notify a Ju­dicial Commission which may require compiling/consoli­dating/tabulating the over­all election results including Rawalpindi Division on the ba­sis of Form-45 afresh by keep­ing this petition as pending.

Sher Afzal also demanded of the court to set aside Form 47 of all the National and Provincial constituencies which have been prepared in violation of Section 13(3) of Election Act, 2017.

The court has been asked to draw guidelines for all the ex­ecutive and judicial functionar­ies seized of elections duties to prevent and obviate all the pos­sibilities of corruption, corrupt practices, unfairness, unjust and abuse of process of law and con­stitution so as to ensure fair and transparent election in future.

He also requested that fur­ther process of forming gov­ernments may please be held in abeyance till the final deci­sion of this petition or all the Election Commissions i.e. fed­eral and provincials may please be restrained from passing any fresh order during the inquiry.

A three-member bench head­ed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, on February 21, disposed of Ali Khan’s petition seeking to an­nul the February 8 elections and fined him Rs0.5 million for a no-show.