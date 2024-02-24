PTI serves show-cause notice on Marwat over remarks against Gohar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has served a show-cause notice on party leader Sher Afzal Marwat over his televised remarks wherein he belittled former party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan’s performance.

Marwat has been asked for an unconditional apology within two days or an action would be initiated against him.

Two days back, Marwat, in a conversation with a private news channel, maintained that Barrister Gohar’s performance as the PTI chairman was not satisfactory.

He said that Gohar was removed as the party chairman due to his poor performance.

Asked to elaborate, Marwat said that Gohar’s approach in the face of electoral rigging was not commendable and he failed to meet the expectations of party workers.