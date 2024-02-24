Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI serves show-cause notice on Marwat over remarks against Gohar

PTI serves show-cause notice on Marwat over remarks against Gohar
Web Desk
6:17 PM | February 24, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has served a show-cause notice on party leader Sher Afzal Marwat over his televised remarks wherein he belittled former party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan’s performance.

Marwat has been asked for an unconditional apology within two days or an action would be initiated against him.

Two days back, Marwat, in a conversation with a private news channel, maintained that Barrister Gohar’s performance as the PTI chairman was not satisfactory.

He said that Gohar was removed as the party chairman due to his poor performance.

Asked to elaborate, Marwat said that Gohar’s approach in the face of electoral rigging was not commendable and he failed to meet the expectations of party workers.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1708751954.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024