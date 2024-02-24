PU launches board, screen-based games

PESHAWAR - In response to escalating disasters and envi­ronmental crises, the Centre for Disaster Pre­paredness and Management (CDPM) at the University of Peshawar has launched a set of board and screen-based games. These innova­tive games, named Hazagora Board Game, Ex­treme Event Game, and Stop Disaster Screen Game, aim to educate players on crucial top­ics such as disaster risk reduction, climate change, and sustainability.

The CDPM, in collaboration with Islam­ic Relief Pakistan, organized a one-day Youth Awareness Event at the University of Pesha­war, drawing participation from approximate­ly 110 youths in all three games. Mian Roo­hullah, an MS research scholar focusing on serious games, led the facilitation team along with seven other volunteers.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Director CDPM, empha­sized that the games aim to instill a sense of urgency and responsibility in players of all ages and backgrounds. Players, acting as lead­ers of disaster response teams, navigate real­istic scenarios ranging from earthquakes to man-made crises, making critical decisions under pressure.

Umer Farooq Awan, Islamic Relief Pakh­tunkhwa chapter Area Manager, highlighted the interactive gameplay and strategic deci­sion-making process, enabling youth to appre­ciate the interconnectedness of environmen­tal and societal issues. Rooh Ullah emphasized that the games combine entertainment with education, offering an immersive experience in disaster risk reduction and sustainability.

Zakria Khan, another MS research student, noted that the “Stop Disaster” game provides hands-on learning, simulating real-world chal­lenges and offering immediate feedback on player choices. During the event’s closing ses­sion, Dr. Mushtaq, the organizer, expressed be­lief in gamification as a powerful tool for ed­ucating and engaging individuals on critical issues like disaster risk reduction and sus­tainable development. The interactive nature of gaming technology, he hopes, will empower players to become change agents in address­ing global challenges.