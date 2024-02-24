PU launches board, screen-based games

PESHAWAR - In response to escalating disasters and environmental crises, the Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management (CDPM) at the University of Peshawar has launched a set of board and screen-based games. These innovative games, named Hazagora Board Game, Extreme Event Game, and Stop Disaster Screen Game, aim to educate players on crucial topics such as disaster risk reduction, climate change, and sustainability.
The CDPM, in collaboration with Islamic Relief Pakistan, organized a one-day Youth Awareness Event at the University of Peshawar, drawing participation from approximately 110 youths in all three games. Mian Roohullah, an MS research scholar focusing on serious games, led the facilitation team along with seven other volunteers.
Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Director CDPM, emphasized that the games aim to instill a sense of urgency and responsibility in players of all ages and backgrounds. Players, acting as leaders of disaster response teams, navigate realistic scenarios ranging from earthquakes to man-made crises, making critical decisions under pressure.
Umer Farooq Awan, Islamic Relief Pakhtunkhwa chapter Area Manager, highlighted the interactive gameplay and strategic decision-making process, enabling youth to appreciate the interconnectedness of environmental and societal issues. Rooh Ullah emphasized that the games combine entertainment with education, offering an immersive experience in disaster risk reduction and sustainability.
Zakria Khan, another MS research student, noted that the “Stop Disaster” game provides hands-on learning, simulating real-world challenges and offering immediate feedback on player choices. During the event’s closing session, Dr. Mushtaq, the organizer, expressed belief in gamification as a powerful tool for educating and engaging individuals on critical issues like disaster risk reduction and sustainable development. The interactive nature of gaming technology, he hopes, will empower players to become change agents in addressing global challenges.