Punjab govt took commendable steps for welfare of people: Governor

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the caretaker Punjab government has taken commendable steps for the welfare of the people under the leadership of caretaker Chief Minis­ter Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, in a short period of time. He stated this while talking to Caretaker Provincial Min­ister, Ibrahim Hasan Murad who paid a farewell call on him at Governor House Lahore on Friday.

During the meeting, the provincial minister briefed the Governor Punjab in detail about the measures taken to improve the performance of the departments of Local Government, Transport, Livestock and Mines as the caretaker provincial minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Muham­mad Balighur Rehman said that the government formation phase has started, it is hoped that the newly elected government will bring more improvement and stability in the country. He further said that politi­cal stability is indispensible for eco­nomic stability in the country. He said that all political parties should play a positive role for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation while keeping their personal interest aside. Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that he did not take privileges as a Caretaker Provincial Minister. He said and added that he and the Care­taker Cabinet tried hard to serve the people in a short period of time and bring improvements in the system.

He said that as a provincial minister, he made various reforms in his respec­tive departments, which increased the revenue of the departments. The care­taker provincial minister said that an online system of birth and death cer­tificates has been developed in collab­oration with NADRA and PITB, which is in the final stages. Ibrahim Hasan said that this system would facilitate the people in getting birth and death certificates. People would get birth and death certificates at their door steps, he added.