Rehman Malik second death anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD - The second death anniversary of former Interi­or Minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, was commemorated with utmost devotion and respect at Rehman Malik House Islamabad yesterday.

Late Senator A. Rehman Malik was a seasoned statesman and retired senior bureaucrat who passed away on February 23, 2022. He earned his Master’s degree in Statistics from the Univer­sity of Karachi in 1973 and was awarded an hon­orary PhD from the same institution in 2012.

Throughout his career, he held various portfoli­os, including the position of Federal Interior Min­ister of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.

He was a close aide of Prime Minister of Paki­stan, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and re­mained affiliated with the PPP until his demise. He played a crucial role in counter-terrorism efforts, legislation, and the country’s political affairs. Sen­ator Malik was honored with the Sitara-e-Shujaat (Gallantry) and the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for his excep­tional and unparalleled services to the nation.

During the commemoration, participants re­cited the Holy Quran and Naat, offering prayers for the departed soul. They also expressed their heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to the late Abdul Rehman Malik for his unparalleled contri­butions to the country and its people.

On this occasion, Ali Rehman Malik stated that he and his brother Umar Rehman Malik are com­mitted to move forward the mission of their late father, which is serving the country, its people, and especially the vulnerable sections of soci­ety. He emphasized that his father’s exemplary life serves as a role model for him. Umar Reh­man Malik expressed that his father’s absence is deeply felt with each passing day, but in his lega­cy of service to Pakistan and its people, they find solace and strength. He emphasized that it will forever remain a beacon of inspiration, guiding them through every moment.