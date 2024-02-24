Release of Khyber tribal resident demanded

KHYBER - Local tribesmen are urging the government and con­cerned authorities to release Khalil Rehman’s broth­er, Amjad Khan, who has been allegedly detained by Islamabad police in a fake smuggling case. Address­ing a press conference at Landi Kotal press club in district Khyber on Thursday evening, Khalil Rehman of Khuga Khel revealed that a month ago, the local police apprehended Amjad Khan in a car lifting case (381A), filed in Islamabad. The case was reportedly handed over to Inspector Habibullah of the industrial area police station in Islamabad on January 18, 2024.

For a month, the police kept Amjad Khan in illegal detention without producing him in court. Simulta­neously, they demanded ten million rupees for his re­lease. Unable to afford such a sum as a daily wager, Khalil Rehman claimed that, upon refusal, the Islam­abad police lodged a false First Information Report (FIR) accusing Amjad Khan of smuggling five kilo­grams of heroin.

Khalil Rehman lamented the negligence of the Sta­tion House Officer (SHO) and Additional SHO of Lan­di Kotal police station for not following proper proce­dures, raising concerns about the police’s efficiency. He demanded the Inspector General Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, as well as the Chief Jus­tice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, to take notice of the unfairness and issue directives for the safe and early release of his innocent brother, who is allegedly arrested in a false case.