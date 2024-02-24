Saturday, February 24, 2024
Rimsha overtakes Parkha in 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship

Azhar Khan
10:02 PM | February 24, 2024
Sensational Rimsha Ijaz surged ahead of initial leader Parkha Ijaz in the ladies' segment of the 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship here at the par-72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.  

In Saturday's round, Rimsha showcased exceptional skill, recording a gross round of 73. Coupled with her first-round score of 77, Rimsha now boasts a two-round total of 150. Trailing by five strokes, Parkha Ijaz holds second place with a score of 155, while Bushra Fatima is positioned third with a score of 160. It is pertinent to mention here, Rimsha, Parkha and Bushra have the honour of earning a position on the R&A World Amateur Golf Ranking System. Young Aleesa Rashid is being followed by spirited Adina Attaullah for the net prize. 

Meanwhile in the in the senior amateur category, Fida Tiwana, representing Sargodha Golf Club, stood out by delivering a remarkable performance. With a gross score of 80, Tiwana emerged as a frontrunner, slightly edging out his closest competitors, who were closely grouped with scores of 81.   

These challengers included Syed Haider Hussain of Lahore Garrison, Dr Haider Mallhi of Gymkhana, and Muhammad Shafi of Garrison. Other notable golfers in contention for the top honors included Tariq Abbas Qureshi of Gymkhana and Col Asif Mehdi of Garrison, both scoring a gross of 82.  

The prestigious golf championship continues to make strides with generous support from the Zaman Family and the spirited participation of accomplished golfers. Sunday's round promises to be a crucial test of skill and resilience for these seasoned golfers as they vie for the championship.

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

