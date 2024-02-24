Robbers loot vendor at gunpoint

MUZAFFARGARH - Armed robbers snatched mobile phones worth thou­sands of rupees from shop­keepers in Rangpur police station. Waqas, a fruit seller, alleged in the appli­cation to the police station that he was returning to his home in Rangur from Joana Bungalow after closing his shop. Meanwhile, the three robbers held him at gun­point and started beating him mercilessly. Later, the three snatched Rs 13,400 from him including a Nokia brand mobile phone and fled. The police regis­tered a first information report (FIR) and started investigation.