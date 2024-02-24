Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The Rupee on Friday lost 4 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.32. However, ac­cording to the Forex Asso­ciation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.60 and Rs282.40, respectively. The price of the Euro de­creased by 82 paisa to close at Rs302.54 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.36, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen deceased by 1 paisa to Rs185 from Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs43 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.95 compared to the last closing of Rs354.38. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 1 paisa each to close at Rs76.05 and Rs74.48, respectively.