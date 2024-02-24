Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sarah Khan reveals her desire to work with Salman Khan

Sarah Khan reveals her desire to work with Salman Khan
Web Desk
6:22 PM | February 24, 2024
National

Famous Pakistani actor Sarah Khan wants to share the stage with the Bollywood industry superstar Salman Khan.

She has appeared in many popular dramas and her upcoming project ‘Abdullahpur ka Devdas’ is also being awaited with great excitement.

She has recently given an interview in which she expressed her desire to work with Salman Khan.

When asked whom she used to idolize before joining the entertainment industry, Khan replied, “I never thought like this because I never wanted to act. But one thing when I started acting was that I wanted to do a film with Salman Khan.”

While talking about Indian dramas and movies, she said her husband is a great admirer of Indian programs and he watches them on Netflix.

“And, of course, who isn’t a fan of Indian movies? We’ve grown up watching Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan,” she concluded.

Famous poet Ali Zaryoun sets to start showbiz journey with 'murshid role'

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1708751954.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024