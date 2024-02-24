SCCI, FBR form committee to resolve traders’ issues

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Islamabad have agreed to establish a commit­tee comprising members of the Chamber and Cus­toms department. The primary objective is to address the concerns of the business community, importers, and export­ers.

SCCI President Fuad Ishaq emphasized the necessity of reducing the tax ratio to a single digit to bolster the economy, trade, and businesses. He advocated for expanding the current tax base by including new individu­als rather than imposing additional taxes on exist­ing taxpayers.

During the visit of Far­id Iqbal, Member Oper­ation FBR Islamabad, to the chamber house, a meeting was held, pre­sided over by SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq. The gather­ing included senior offi­cials and representatives from SCCI, Customs de­partment, and various business stakeholders.

Fuad Ishaq called for simplifying the existing taxation system through reforms and urged for the prompt refund of claims for businessmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He highlighted the im­portance of addressing the reservations of the business community re­garding the imposition of the Point of Sale (PoS) system and suggested equalizing tariffs for 224 items with duties of Af­ghanistan.

Additionally, he pro­posed a five-year tax hol­iday for businesses and industries in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, along with ensuring uninterrupted gas and electricity sup­ply at reduced prices. Ishaq stressed the im­plementation of busi­ness-friendly policies to foster industries, busi­ness growth, and eco­nomic prosperity.

Farid Iqbal, Member Operation FBR, assured that the facilitation of the business communi­ty and the resolution of their problems are top priorities.

He acknowledged the challenges in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade but ex­pressed commitment to streamline and smooth­en border trade for the benefit of the business community and econom­ic stability.

Iqbal agreed with the proposals put forth by SCCI chief and other par­ticipants regarding taxa­tion system reforms and pledged to take up the issues with relevant au­thorities for an amicable resolution. He affirmed that every possible step would be taken to pro­vide relief to the busi­ness community.