Shahbaz should form broad-based govt after consultations, says Mian Zahid

KARACHI - Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectu­als Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that PML-N’s President Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif should form a broad-based govern­ment after consultations. Interacting with business community on Friday, he said that after forming the government, the PM should direct immediate negotiation for a new loan from the IMF to save the country from bankruptcy. Mian Zahid Hussain said that various international and local institu­tions and experts were sounding the alarm about Pakistan, while some unsuccessful and frustrated political elements within the country were also en­gaged in efforts to damage the country, which was condemnable. The burden of local and foreign debt on Pakistan was continuously increasing, he said adding that the only short-term way to pay these debts was by taking new loans to repay old ones.

The business leader said that borrowing has be­come necessary as domestic production, exports, remittances, and investment etc. cannot solve the problem of a shortage of funds. He said that it was important for Pakistan to remain under the super­vision of the IMF due to increasing debts, but the results of this will be more inflation, unemploy­ment, a decline in public services, and cuts in de­velopment projects. Mian Zahid Hussain said that the economic situation has made the lives of peo­ple difficult, while another IMF deal will add to the miseries of the masses. He said that in this critical situation, there has not been a notable reduction in government expenditure that was expected, nor has there been a significant increase in revenue. There has been no progress towards direct taxes, efforts to reduce the budget deficit, or the negative effects of the current situation on the people, the business leader added. He informed that presently Pakistan’s external debt has reached 124.6 billion dollars, and since 2011, domestic debt has in­creased six times to 146.4 billion dollars. Gross ex­ternal and domestic debt and liabilities increased from $145.7 billion to $222 billion.

According to a report, Pakistan’s per capita debt has increased from 823 dollars to 1123 dollars, while per capita GDP has decreased by 6% due to the practice of borrowing and irresponsible spend­ing. Even in these circumstances, there was no ur­gency on the part of policymakers to increase agri­cultural and industrial production in the country, to make the youth skilled, or to stop the series of unnecessary projects. The emphasis of the top au­thorities was on consumption, he said, adding that if the government wants to improve the social se­curity, health, and education sectors and give some relief to the people, it has to make effective reforms and reduce the deficit while expanding the tax net.