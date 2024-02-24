Sindh govt committed to providing quality education: Officials

LARKANA - Sindh gov­ernment is committed to provide quality education and necessary facilities to the children and for this, all necessary measures are be­ing taken to achieve the ob­jectives. These views were expressed by Director Pri­mary Schools Education Re­gion Larkana Gulshir Soom­ro and DEO Larkana Anees Rehman Jalbani while ad­dressing award distribution among the school children held here. They said that children are the architects of our country’s future. Gov­ernment School children received awards for tree plantation after winning positions and monthly test. Award ceremony was held at the Government Boys Pri­mary School New District Jail Colony, Larkana. Speak­ing on the occasion, the edu­cationist said, it is the duty of the society and parents to enroll their children in the nearest public schools and identify the problems so that the concerned authori­ties could resolve the issues on priority basis.