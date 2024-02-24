Sindh govt committed to providing quality education: Officials

LARKANA - Sindh government is committed to provide quality education and necessary facilities to the children and for this, all necessary measures are being taken to achieve the objectives. These views were expressed by Director Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro and DEO Larkana Anees Rehman Jalbani while addressing award distribution among the school children held here. They said that children are the architects of our country’s future. Government School children received awards for tree plantation after winning positions and monthly test. Award ceremony was held at the Government Boys Primary School New District Jail Colony, Larkana. Speaking on the occasion, the educationist said, it is the duty of the society and parents to enroll their children in the nearest public schools and identify the problems so that the concerned authorities could resolve the issues on priority basis.