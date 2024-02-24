Saturday, February 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh newly-elected MPAs to take oath tomorrow

Agencies
February 24, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has convened Assembly session tomorrow (Saturday) at Sindh Assembly Building during which newly elected Members of the Provincial Assembly will take oath. The outgoing Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani will preside the session and take oath from the elected MPAs. After taking oath by the newly elected members of the provincial legislature, schedule for election of the Speaker and Deputy Speak­er will be announced. Meanwhile, Paki­stan People’s Party has already nominated Sayed Murad Ali Shah for the slot of the Chief Minister Sindh.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1708668367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024