Sindh schools to remain closed on Shab-e-Barat

KARACHI - The schools and other educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed on February 26 (Monday) on account of Shab-e-Barat, which falls on the 15th night of the ongoing Islamic month, Shaban, the government announced on Friday. A notification for a public holiday on February 26 stated that all the public and private educational institutions un­der the administrative control of Sindh schools and college departments will remain closed on the said date. The holiday has been announced in pursuance of the decisions taken by Sindh’s sub-committee of the steering committee on education. Shab-e-Barat is the holiest night between the 14th and 15th of Shaban, which Muslims observe to seek forgive­ness from Allah. Special religious gatherings will be held throughout the country and people will also visit graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones. Muslims worldwide observe the night of the 15th Shaban with religious spirit as they of­fer nawafil in mosques, making special prayers.

SU ANNOUNCES SCHOOLS CLOSUREON SHAB-E-BARAAT

In light of the announcement by the School Education and Literacy Department of Sindh, the Registrar of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko has announced the closure of schools associated with the university. As per the official notification, Dr N. A Baloch Model School Hyderabad and Sayed Panah Ali Shah Model School Sindh University Colony Jamshoro will remain closed on Monday, February 26th, on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat (15 Shaaban-Al-Moaz­zam 1443 AH). However, the essential staff shall remain on their duties as usual.