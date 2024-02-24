Star-studded culinary showcase, mega-deals mark Gulfood 2024

DUBAI - The larg­est-ever culinary showcase concluded Friday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, mark­ing a successful five-day run for Gulfood 2024, the world’s largest annual food and bever­age event. Across the five days of the show, a star-studded line-up of internationally re­nowned chefs sharing 25 Mi­chelin stars are showcasing traditional cooking methods, elevating authentic ingredi­ents, and revealing the stories behind the world’s most be­loved dishes in over 90 Mas­terclasses. Meanwhile, at Chef Talks, established and up-and-coming chefs are giving insights into the dishes that will take the world by storm this year, along with culinary tips and tricks. Top names par­ticipating in the programme include Chef Alain Passard of L’Arpege, Chef Enrico Cerea of da Vittorio, Chef Joan Roca of El Celler de Can Roca, and Chef Mark Donald of The Gl­enturret. Home-grown talent includes Chef Vladimir Mukh­in of White Rabbit Krasota in Dubai. This year’s theme high­lights the union of rich heri­tage and traditional culinary practices with modern, trend­setting innovative techniques. Dubai World Cuisine, a series of city-wide dinner collabo­rations between homegrown chefs and culinary icons from around Europe aimed at shap­ing the cultural identity of Dubai and helping establish it on the world’s culinary map, has already seen successful dinners at six Dubai culinary landmarks – Krasota, Lowe, Takahisa, Armani Ristorante, Folly, and FRNDS Grand Cafe.