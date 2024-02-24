Those having fear of failure can never be successful in life: Nawaz Sharif

Three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said anyone having the more fear of failure than the hope for success could never succeed in life, as he urged the youth to rely upon wisdom, not passion, in their practical life.

Addressing the Sharif Medical and Dental College and the Sharif College of Nursing convention, he said the educational institutions at the Sharif Medical City were purely based upon merit.

In his address, Shehbaz Sharif – the PML-N president who will assume the prime minister office in the coming days – said the hard work was the reason enabling the students receiving medals at the event.

Highlighting the importance of healthcare sector and professionals, he asked them to serve the humanity without any consideration for caste, creed or colour.

Shehbaz said their father Mian Muhammad Sharif had laid the foundation of this institution, which had developed into a towering tree.

Maryam Nawaz – the political scion of elder Sharif who has been nominated by the PML-N as the Punjab chief minister to become the first woman in Pakistan’s history to occupy the slot in any province – was also present on the occasion.

It was public appearance of Nawaz after the Feb 8 elections, making many believe that he would discuss political issues in his speech. However, it did not happen.

Nawaz was hoping to enter the prime minister’s office for a record fourth term, but a divided mandate meant he resisted the temptation and opted to nominate his younger brother to lead the future government with the support of other parties.

Earlier on Friday, Ishaq Dar – the former finance minister and a close aide of Nawaz – had told media persons that the elder Sharif was still leading the PML-N and guiding the party in federal and provincial affairs.

The Punjab Assembly will elect the new speaker and deputy speaker later in the day for which the PML-N has named Malik Ahmad Khan and Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer respectively.

It will be followed by Maryam taking vote of confidence from the House, as Nawaz is expected to supervise the Punjab government affairs, thus enabling his daughter to have a successful launching at the government level.