Three injured as lift of hotel falls due to overloading

KARACHI - Three including weightlift­ing athletes were injured when lift of a hotel fell due to overload here, rescue sources said on Friday.

According to details, overload led to falling of lift of a hotel in Saddar area of Karachi. Two weightlifting athletes and a secretary were injured in the incident and hospitalized. The in­jured athletes and secretary were on visit to Karachi to participate in Sindh Games.

OVER 10 HUTS BURNTTO ASHES

More than 10 huts were burnt to ashes along with households here late Thursday night. However, the residents managed to save their lives.

According to details, fire initiated due to candle engulfed a hut of Bagri community near Bus Ter­minal area of Sukkur. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the surrounding huts of the shanty village within no time.

More than 10 huts were burnt to ashes along with households, grain and other valuables before the local people brought blaze un­der control on self-help ba­sis. However, the residents managed to save their lives by jumping out of the huts.