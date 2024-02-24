Three injured infiring incidents

KARACHI - Three people were injured in separate firing incidents in different localities. An accused was injured and held with arms after fire exchange with police. According to details, unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets at a car at Banaras flyover critically injuring the motorist Danish Ameen and fled the scene. Two people Noman and Ghafoor were injured when two groups exchanged fire after verbal clash in Pak Colony. An accused was injured in exchange of fire with police in Super Market of Karachi. The police recovered arms and a motorcycle from possession of the nabbed accused. The injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.