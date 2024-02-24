Three injured infiring incidents

KARACHI - Three people were injured in sep­arate firing incidents in dif­ferent localities. An accused was injured and held with arms after fire exchange with police. According to details, unidentified gun­men sprayed bullets at a car at Banaras flyover critically injuring the motorist Danish Ameen and fled the scene. Two people Noman and Ghafoor were injured when two groups exchanged fire after verbal clash in Pak Col­ony. An accused was injured in exchange of fire with po­lice in Super Market of Ka­rachi. The police recovered arms and a motorcycle from possession of the nabbed accused. The injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started in­vestigations.