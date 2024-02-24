Tree plantation award given among students: Director Education

LARKANA - A ceremony here on Friday was held at the Government Boys Primary School New District Jail Colony to give Tree Planta­tion award to students.

Director Primary Schools Education (DPSE) Region Lar­kana Gulshir Soomro, DEO Lar­kana, Anees Rehman Jalbani, Deputy DAO Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy DAO Muhammad Mashque,and other were pres­ent on the occasion. Director of Primary Schools Education Re­gion Larkana Gulshir Soomro, DEO Larkana Anisur Rehman Jalbani and other officials con­gratulated the children includ­ing Zamiran, Hajara, Ghulam Nabi and Sahil along with school teachers Atif Ali Soomro and Ali Raza Chandio who got positions.

Addressing the event, Gulshir Soomro said that children were the architects of our future, add­ing it was the responsibility of the Sindh government and the officials of the education depart­ment to provide quality educa­tion and necessary facil­ities to them. He urged every member of the society to enroll their children in the near­est public schools and identify the problems that would be solved on a priority basis. An­isur Rehman Jalbani said that in the school’s monthly test, the chil­dren had passed the test with their intelligence and hard work, and they deserved congratula­tions. Meanwhile, Direc­tor Primary Schools Ed­ucation Region Larkana Gulshir Soomro, DEO Larkana Anees Rehman Jalbani along with other officials of the Education Department along with the Government Girls High School Jail Colony and the headmaster of the school planted plants in the premises of the school.