Tree plantation drive launched

SUKKUR   -   The tree plantation drive launched by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor Suk­kur Dr Arshad Mughal by planting a sapling in front of the Older People Shel­ter Home here on Friday. Dr Mughal said that more and more tree plantations are necessary to clean the environment from pollution and subside the temperature. He said that more trees are being planted around the world to coup up with global warming. He said that all of us should plant trees for the improvement of the environment and also protect these plants.

