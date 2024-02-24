Two accused involved in hundi held

PESHAWAR - Two alleged accused involved in illegal currency and hundi business were ar­rested in a major oper­ation conducted by the team of the FIA Commer­cial Banking Circle Pe­shawar on Friday.

According to details, on the directive of the Direc­tor Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli, crackdown con­tinues against elements involved in the hundi business. He said 2 sus­pects arrested in raid op­erations were identified as Asif Khan and Basit Ali.

The accused were ar­rested from Batkhela Malakand and Dargai Ba­zar, the official of the FIA said.