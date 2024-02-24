Two accused involved in hundi held

PESHAWAR - Two alleged accused involved in illegal currency and hundi business were arrested in a major operation conducted by the team of the FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar on Friday.
According to details, on the directive of the Director Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli, crackdown continues against elements involved in the hundi business. He said 2 suspects arrested in raid operations were identified as Asif Khan and Basit Ali.
The accused were arrested from Batkhela Malakand and Dargai Bazar, the official of the FIA said.