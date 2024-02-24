UAE removed from FATF’s global money laundering list

In addition to the UAE, Barbados, Gibraltar and Uganda were removed from the grey list

ABU DHABI - The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said on Friday that it had removed the United Arab Emirates from its “grey list” of countries sub­ject to increased monitoring, while Kenya and Namibia were added.

Countries on the list have “strate­gic deficiencies” in their efforts to counter money laundering and ter­rorist financing, but are cooperating with the global anti-money launder­ing watchdog to correct the prob­lems and are subject to increased monitoring.

FATF head Raja Kumar said that Kenya and Namibia suffered defi­ciencies in their anti-money laun­dering systems and that action plans had been developed to remedy them.

A total of 21 nations are on the grey list. In addition to the UAE, Bar­bados, Gibraltar and Uganda were removed from the grey list.

“They’ve all taken substantial steps to improve the anti-money laundering and countering financ­ing of terrorism safety systems and address all items on their actions plans,” said Kumar.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wel­comed the FATF decision and said the changes would “strengthen the country’s leading status and com­petitiveness, and advance its posi­tion globally as an economic, trading and investment hub”, according to the country’s official news agency, WAM. In recent decades the UAE has sought to use its location in the Gulf to become a financial, trade and travel hub linking Asia and Europe. It was put on the FATF’s grey list in 2022 over concerns about murky fi­nancial transactions and a flood of Russian money into the country.

More than 200 countries and juris­dictions have pledged to implement the recommendations of the FATF.

The FATF also has a “blacklist” of nations which are considered high-risk jurisdictions.

Countries are urged to apply coun­termeasures against Iran and North Korea to protect against money laundering and the financing of ter­rorism and weapons proliferation.

Meanwhile, countries are request­ed to apply enhanced due diligence concerning Myanmar.

The FATF also repeated its con­demnation of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

It suspended Russia’s participa­tion in the body last year and said its members are taking proactive mea­sures to protect the global financial system given Moscow’s growing fi­nancial links to countries subject to FATF countermeasures.