UK-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal

LONDON - A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State lost her latest appeal on Friday over the removal of her British citizenship. The British gov­ernment took away Shami­ma Begum’s citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria. Begum, now 24, argued the decision was unlawful, in part because British officials failed to properly consider whether she was a victim of trafficking, an argument that was rejected by a lower court in February 2023. The Court of Appeal in London rejected her appeal on Friday follow­ing an appeal in October. Judge Sue Carr said: “It could be argued that the decision in Ms Begum’s case was harsh. It could also be argued that Ms Begum is the author of her own misfortune. “But it is not for this court to agree or disagree with either point of view. Our only task is to assess whether the depriva­tion decision was unlawful. “We have concluded it was not and the appeal is dis­missed.” The government welcomed the ruling. “Our priority remains maintain­ing the safety and security of the UK and we will robustly defend any decision made in doing so,” a spokesperson for the interior ministry said. Begum’s lawyers called on Britain to repatriate her and others who remain in Syria, describing the refusal to do so as “disgraceful”. “Every other country has taken their nationals back – France, Ger­many, Belgium, America, Canada, Australia,” Begum’s lawyer, Gareth Peirce, told reporters.