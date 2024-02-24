US, China officials discuss Russia-North Korea military cooperation

WASHINGTON - A top US official on North Korea held a video call this week with China’s envoy on Korean Penin­sula affairs in which they discussed the growing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyong­yang, the State Department said on Friday.

The U.S. senior official for North Korea, Jung Pak, and her Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, also ad­dressed North Korea’s “increasingly destabilizing and escalatory behavior,” the department said in a statement. It said the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea was “in violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions.”

Russia has long been party to U.N. sanctions on North Korea over the latter’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs but has stepped up ties with Pyongyang since invading Ukraine in 2022.

The United States has accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells and missiles used in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang deny the accusations but vowed last year to deepen military relations. The State Department said the video call followed a Feb. 16 meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich at which they “affirmed the importance of continued communi­cation on (North Korea) issues at all levels.”

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had given North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a Russian Aurus limousine as a gift. On Friday, Washington imposed sanctions on the producer of the car as part of a sweeping round of sanctions against Russia over the death of opposi­tion leader Alexei Navalny and to mark the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.