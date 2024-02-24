Saturday, February 24, 2024
US targets dozens of entities from China, UAE and Turkey for helping Russia

93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea to face sanctions for supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine

Agencies
February 24, 2024
WASHINGTON  -  The Biden administration said on Friday it had imposed new trade re­strictions on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emir­ates, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea for supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. The action, one day before the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, es­sentially bans U.S. shipments to the targeted entities, including 63 from Russia, 16 from Turkey, eight from China and four from the UAE. 

“Our hearts are heavy that Rus­sia’s senseless and bloodthirsty war of choice is ongoing and we have to continue to show resolve and sup­port the Ukrainian people,” Alan Es­tevez, a U.S. Commerce Department under secretary who oversees ex­port policy, said in a statement.

The move, which brings the total number of those entity listed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to 900, is one element of the latest round of sanctions by the United States, part­ners and allies in response to Rus­sia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

The U.S. also imposed sanctions on over 500 targets over the war and the death of Russian opposition lead­er Alexei Navalny. Earlier this week, the European Union approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanc­tions against Russia, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weap­ons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children. Of the 93 entities listed on Friday, some were compa­nies added for diverting controlled microelectronics to Russia’s mili­tary and intelligence authorities, the Commerce Department said. Others were targeted for procuring Amer­ican equipment to help Russia re­plenish its munitions and other mili­tary goods. The entities listed include UAE-based Crynofist Aviation, which provides spare parts for airplanes. Russia has faced severe sanctions on its passenger airline fleet over the last two years and struggled to main­tain and keep the planes in operation.

