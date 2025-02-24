Monday, February 24, 2025
17 POs, three drug dealers arrested

Our Staff Reporter
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 17 proclaimed offenders and three notorious drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics from their possession.  In a major crackdown under the supervision of DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, the police arrested 17 proclaimed offenders of B-category and recovered 2.8-kg hashish from them. The police also arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them.

Additionally, through the E-Police Post system, authorities checked 2,610 individuals and 3,707 vehicles. The system also helped recover five stolen motorcycles and arrest of a proclaimed offender. DPO Muzaffargarh Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan stated that police would continue strict action against drug dealers and criminals. He urged citizens to report any criminal activities through the police helpline or their nearest police station, assuring that informants’ identities would remain confidential.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have unearthed oil processing unit being run illegally in Ghous Colony here and seized 160 litres substandard oil.   PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said the PFA team also destroyed 50-kg animal fat on the spot. It was revealed that the oil was being produced by using fat of animals, which posed a serious health risk.  The authorities have filed a case against the owner, and production at the unit has been halted until improvements were made.

