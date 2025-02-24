Monday, February 24, 2025
2 killed in accident

February 24, 2025
DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -   A tragic accident occurred on Qureshi Mor Bypass Road when a car collided with a truck, resulting in the death of two individuals and one other being injured.

Upon receiving the information, teams from Rescue 1122 and the local police reached the scene and transferred the injured person and the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The injured person, identified as Naveed, son of Muhammad Afzal, a resident of District Leyyah, was immediately shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The deceased was identified as Khalid Hussain, son of Muhammad Murtaza, a resident of District Leyyah, while the other deceased person could not be identified.

