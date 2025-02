HYDERABAD - The University of Sindh successfully conducted the entrance test for admissions to 37 MPhil and 32 PhD programs for the academic year 2025 on Sunday. A total of 901 candidates applied for admission; however, 768 candidates appeared in the entry test for various MPhil and PhD programs. Among them, 624 male and female aspirants competed for admission to 37 MPhil programs, out of which 225 successfully qualified in different disciplines.