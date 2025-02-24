Monday, February 24, 2025
Ahsan Iqbal accuses PTI of anti-Pakistan propaganda

Web Desk
10:14 AM | February 24, 2025
Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of orchestrating a smear campaign against Pakistan, stating that even the country’s worst adversary, India, has never resorted to such tactics.

Speaking to the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader alleged that PTI’s social media networks and international affiliates were engaged in "venomous propaganda" against the country, labeling it as "diplomatic terrorism."

Iqbal also criticized former President Arif Alvi, claiming he was attempting to incite U.S. sanctions on Pakistan through his statements in America. He asserted that Alvi’s efforts would not succeed.

The minister accused PTI of prioritizing political gains over national interest, alleging that Alvi was defending an individual proven guilty of theft with documented evidence

