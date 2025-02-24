AI Innovation Lab to be established in Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistani-origin award-winning serial entrepreneur and CEO Data Vault Pakistan, Mehwish Salman Ali announced the establishment of an AI Innovation Lab in Karachi at IDCF event, organised by DCO aimed at accelerating AI startups, fostering innovation, and integrating Pakistani AI solutions into the global market. The project is likely to attract foreign investment and partners, as it was announced at the International Digital Cooperation Forum (IDCF), hosted by the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

Mehwish Salman Ali, Founder and CEO of Data Vault, said, “The AI Innovation Lab will provide facilitation, resources, and mentorship to entrepreneurs in the AI sector to contribute to the global landscape of technology. The initiative is set to position Pakistan as a leader in AI development and technological entrepreneurship.” Through strategic partnerships and cross-border collaborations, the lab will actively driving opportunities for Pakistani AI startups, ensuring their integration into the global AI landscape.

Mehwish Salman Ali, Founder and CEO of Data Vault, recently represented Pakistan at 4th General Assembly at the prestigious International Digital Cooperation Forum (IDCF), hosted by the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) at the Dead Sea, Jordan. Sharing the stage with global industry experts, she emphasized Pakistan’s crucial role in sourcing world-class AI talent and its significant contributions to the global AI ecosystem. On the sidelines of IDCF by DCO, Mehwish engaged in a series of high-level meetings to promote Pakistan’s technology sector and AI capabilities, reinforcing the country’s position as a key player in the global AI ecosystem.

She held a meaningful meeting with Hakeem Abdul Aziz Alrasheed, General Manager of Saudi Arabia’s leading technology company, Elm, to explore collaboration opportunities in AI and digital security.

She also held dialogue with Ulrike Domany-Funtan, General Secretary of Fit4Internet, focused on potential partnerships in AI-driven digital literacy and cybersecurity initiatives.

Mehwish met with Alberto Rodrigues da Silva, Secretary of State for Modernization and Digitalization of Portugal, to discuss bilateral cooperation in AI research, development, and innovation. Rodrigues da Silva, appointed on April 5, 2024, is a distinguished researcher with a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering and serves as a Full Professor at Instituto Superior Te?cnico, University of Lisbon. Mehwish invited him to visit Pakistan to explore Data Vault Data center.

A significant highlight was an invitation from Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology of Oman, to establish a Data Vault office in Oman. This collaboration aims to develop AI-based solutions for regional and international markets.