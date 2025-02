Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called on the international community to actively contribute to resolving the Kashmir dispute.

During a meeting with U.S. Congressman Tom Souzzi in New York, Chaudhry emphasized that lasting peace in the subcontinent is impossible without addressing the long-standing issue.

He stressed that Kashmir is central to regional stability, warning that tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan pose a global threat.