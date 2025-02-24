Bahawalpur DPO orders strict security for Christian worship sites

Bahawalpur - In light of the orders issued by District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan, strict security measures have been implemented at Christian places of worship. Hundreds of police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure the protection of all citizens, including the Christian community, which remains one of our top priorities, according to DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan.

Details indicate that, in compliance with DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan’s directives, comprehensive security arrangements were put in place at Christian places of worship on Sunday. These measures followed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for foolproof security set by the Inspector General of Police Punjab. Hundreds of officers and personnel were assigned to these duties. District circle officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) personally inspected the officers and personnel on duty, reviewed the security plan, and briefed them on the sensitivity of their responsibilities. They were also instructed to remain vigilant at all times.

The functioning and installation of security scanning equipment, alongwith the process of searching the premises, were thoroughly evaluated. In addition to the police personnel, civil agencies assisted by monitoring the surrounding environment and activities of any suspicious individuals. To ensure peace and order throughout the district, effective snap checks are being conducted at key locations to monitor criminal movement at district entry and exit points.

DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan emphasised that SHOs and patrolling officers should ensure constant surveillance around places of worship for minority communities. They are instructed to question any suspicious individuals and monitor unrelated persons residing near these places. He further stated that the security of all minority communities in Bahawalpur must be foolproof, and any negligence or carelessness would not be tolerated.

During this review, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan also reaffirmed that the security protocols for law and order in the district should be strictly followed at places of worship. Maintaining the safety of venues with large gatherings is crucial, and the protection of all citizens, including the Christian community, remains one of our primary duties.