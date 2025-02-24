Bangladesh resumes direct trade with Pakistan after 53 years

For the first time since its independence in 1971, Bangladesh has resumed direct trade with Pakistan, with an initial shipment of 50,000 tonnes of rice departing from Port Qasim under a government-to-government agreement, officials confirmed.

The breakthrough comes amid improved diplomatic ties following the rise of an interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, after protests led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Under the newly finalized agreement, Bangladesh is purchasing white rice from Pakistan at $499 per tonne through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan. The shipment will be delivered in two phases, with the remaining 25,000 tonnes expected in early March.

However, the price of Pakistani rice is higher than Vietnam’s, which Bangladesh has been importing at $474.25 per tonne.

With rice prices surging by 15-20% in recent months—medium-quality rice now selling at around 80 taka ($0.66) per kilo—the Bangladeshi government is actively working to stabilize the market. Measures include increased imports from international suppliers, scrapping import duties, and floating additional tenders to secure affordable rice for consumers.