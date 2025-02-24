Monday, February 24, 2025
Book titled ‘Sindh Irrigation Engineering- History, Theory, and Practice’ launched

NEWS WIRE
February 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -  A book titled ‘Sindh Irrigation Engineering – History, Theory, and Practice’ authored by Engineer H.M. Dahar, was launched. The book launching ceremony was attended by prominent political and social leaders, as well as high-ranking bureaucrats, underscoring the book’s significance in the field of irrigation and engineering. HM Dahar, wrote the book between 1982 and 1986, drawing upon his extensive experience overseeing major irrigation projects in Sindh and West Pakistan.  The book offers an in-depth historical analysis of Sindh’s irrigation system, detailing the construction of the Sukkur, Kotri, and Guddu barrages and the complex network of canals that sustain the region’s agriculture, a communique said. Several distinguished speakers addressed the audience at the event. Nazir Dahar, son of the late H.M. Dahar, spoke about his father’s remarkable contributions to the irrigation sector, notably his work on the Guddu Barrage project which earned him the prestigious Presidential Award – Quaid-e-Azam Award.  

