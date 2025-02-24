Bracewell leads New Zealand to dominant 6-wicket victory, knocking Bangladesh out of Champions Trophy

Clinical outclassed Bangladesh by 6 wickets in the sixth match of the ICC Men’s at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Michael Bracewell starred with both bat and ball, taking four crucial wickets to help restrict Bangladesh to 236/9 before guiding his side to victory with an unbeaten knock. With this loss, Bangladesh was eliminated from the tournament, alongside hosts and defending champions Pakistan, who were also knocked out officially.

Bangladesh, batting first, found themselves in early trouble as 's bowlers imposed themselves right from the start. Tanzid Hasan’s brief stay at the crease ended with a miscue, as he was caught by Kane Williamson off the bowling of Bracewell for just 24 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladeshi captain, however, displayed grit, anchoring the innings with a well-played 77 off 110 balls, supported by a series of small partnerships. But the pressure from the Kiwi bowlers was relentless.

Bracewell’s magnificent spell dismantled the middle order, claiming key wickets, including that of Towhid Hridoy (7), Mushfiqur Rahim (2), and Mahmudullah (4), all of whom fell prey to his superb line and length. His performance was instrumental in reducing Bangladesh to a precarious 118/5.

Jaker Ali (45) and Rishad Hossain (26) provided some resistance, but it was not enough to pull the team to a competitive total. With the final few wickets falling quickly, Bangladesh’s innings came to an end at 236/9 after their allotted 50 overs. Michael Bracewell finished with remarkable figures of 4 wickets for 26 runs, while Will O’Rourke and Jameson chipped in with 2 wickets each.

New Zealand’s chase got off to a shaky start as the ever-reliable Will Young was dismissed for a duck, falling to Taskin Ahmed early in the innings. Kane Williamson soon followed, dismissed for a mere 5 runs by Nahid Rana, leaving in a vulnerable position at 15/2. However, Devon Conway (30) steadied the ship, forming a brief partnership with Rachin Ravindra, who was in sublime form.

Ravindra, in particular, was in exceptional touch, playing shots all around the ground. His 112 runs off 105 balls were a testament to his temperament and skill, as he took control of the chase after the early setbacks. Together with Tom Latham (55), Ravindra built a solid foundation for the Kiwis, putting on a 129-run partnership for the third wicket.

Despite a run-out dismissal of Tom Latham, had already established a dominant position at 201/4. Glenn Phillips (21) and Bracewell (11) provided the final push, guiding past the target with ease. The chase was completed in just 46.1 overs, with finishing at 240/5.

While Rachin Ravindra’s stellar century undoubtedly provided the backbone of the chase, it was Michael Bracewell’s all-round brilliance that stole the show. Not only did he dismantle the Bangladesh middle order, but his composed batting performance towards the end was crucial in seeing through to the victory target. His controlled stroke play in the final stages was a reminder of his growing reputation as one of the game’s most versatile all-rounders.

With this victory, not only secured their spot in the tournament but also ensured that both Bangladesh and the host nation, Pakistan, were officially knocked out of the ICC Men’s . For Bangladesh, this defeat was a bitter blow, having fought hard but failing to capitalize on key moments throughout the match. The loss left them with little hope of progressing further in the tournament, and they will now look to regroup and reflect on the lessons learned during this campaign.