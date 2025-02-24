Career Management

Perhaps, every individual, whether an employee or an employer, enters the arena of business, industry, and commerce with no sight beyond a few years, but certainly not more than two to three years. Even this time span is not within the faculty of all to have clarity of the future. Those individuals who inherit family businesses are privileged with options on how they can chart their professional careers. This luxury is not available to professional employees. They have to prove themselves continually in order to keep progressing on the corporate ladder and ultimately in life too.

I shall devote the next few paragraphs to the community of professional employees who have to build and manage their careers with no external stimuli. Firstly, all such career-oriented persons must know that no angels will descend to guide them or provide a road map for career development and advancement. The responsibility to build a career lies with the individual. It is a foolhardy approach to live with the illusion that the institution will draw the framework for growth and development.

Only a handful of entities that are fortunate to have “enlightened leadership” have specific and well-drawn-out plans for the promotion and growth of their employees. Some organisations have an accelerated growth policy for outstanding performers, while others offer a faster route to a specific segment of employees, such as homegrown management trainees. They are trained differently and are prepared for higher management roles through entity-wide rotation. This scribe was a beneficiary of such a policy. The difference is akin to a lateral entrant in the government as against those who qualify through the CSS exams.

In contrast, by and large, most organisations do not heed the professional growth of their employees. If a person is performing excellently in the assigned tasks, the entity ensures that the individual becomes a ‘fixed asset of that division’; such employees are never moved horizontally to any other section. The supervisors in such organisations do not take on the challenge of preparing more than one brilliant employee they may have.

Employees must engage in career planning by exploring what would be the best career fit given their qualifications and skills. This entails a critical analysis of their current level of knowledge for the present job and what will be needed for future assignments or roles. The architecture of the plan has to be built by the individual, and later, it should be discussed with the supervisor. Never expect the supervisor to be concerned about your career. Nay, nobody today has time for another’s growth.

To strategise career advancement, any individual must ask themselves some basic questions, such as: Who am I? What are my interests? What am I good at doing? What is more important to me—short-term gains or long-term, elusive but achievable goals? What skills and abilities do I possess? Importantly, what type of leadership and environment will bring out the best in me? Once the answers are plotted, the hunt can begin.

Organisations that are open to restructuring and redeployment of human capital are invariably well placed to allow for the professional development of their staff. The right person for the right job enhances productivity. The transition from one role to another may actually be less expensive for the company. Look out for these types of organisations, and not those that will promote you to be the best frog in the pond but one that knows nothing about the vast oceans beyond.

The generally accepted career development plans are likely to cover the following four phases: the initial decision about choosing a career direction, finding a relevant job, developing a career path, and then looking at career change possibilities or better organisations within the same business. In doing so, one must evaluate the quality of one’s own knowledge, skills, and abilities, coupled with how one intends to strengthen their strengths and plug their weaknesses. A dispassionate SWOT analysis of oneself must be undertaken. The exercise must yield a game plan that provides for a sustained decision to enhance and cultivate abilities that assure the meeting of professional goals.

Career plans should be designed very early in one’s career. If the process is delayed, it will invariably result in a loss of time and effort. Career planning must be taken seriously. The cliché of “SMART goals” is a good concept, but what is more significant is clarity on where one wants to go and how one wishes to reach an identified destination. SMART goals involve being Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. No activity in life should be left behind without seeking invaluable experience from it.

Short-term goals, normally within a one- to three-year span, can cover the improvement of knowledge, talent, and skills. Long-term goals can involve moving from one organisation to another or transitioning within different units. The successful progression on a professional path through the acquisition of better skills and a more mature approach to matters is a desirable pursuit. Career building requires the ability to move on in life with no malice or heartburn.

The axis of career management covers the discovery of aspirations and the improvement of skills that lead to better compensation, perks, and privileges, as well as the ability to influence one’s surrounding environment positively. Judicious and critical career planning must involve the identification of skill sets versus values, principles, and interests. The self-discovery of the need to improve and remove inadequacies and deficiencies is a fine exercise that should be undertaken frequently.

Career planning must be taken seriously by management. Every supervisor, unless perennially unsure of their own abilities, will hold hands and teach the necessary skills. Managers respond well to colleagues who have the desire and ability to chart their future growth plans. It is imperative that those who wish to progress, whether vertically or horizontally on the corporate ladder, possess the required skills and experience.

Sirajuddin Aziz

The writer is a Senior Banker & Freelance Columnist.