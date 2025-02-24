Champions Trophy in Pakistan

I am writing to highlight the immense significance of Pakistan hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025—a momentous event that extends far beyond the realm of cricket. While many view it as a step toward the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, its impact is far greater, influencing the economy, global perception, and national morale.

Pakistan, a cricket-loving nation, has long been deprived of hosting major international tournaments due to security concerns. However, successfully organising the Champions Trophy will reinforce Pakistan’s position as a safe and welcoming destination for global sporting events. This is not just about cricket; it is about restoring the country’s international image, fostering economic growth, and boosting tourism.

A mega event of this scale will generate substantial economic activity, benefiting sectors such as hospitality, transportation, and retail. Thousands of international visitors, including players, officials, journalists, and fans, will contribute to local businesses, further strengthening Pakistan’s economy. Additionally, global media coverage of the tournament will provide Pakistan with a rare and powerful opportunity to showcase its vibrant culture, modern infrastructure, and hospitality—helping to counter negative stereotypes that have persisted for years.

Furthermore, the Champions Trophy will inspire the younger generation and provide aspiring cricketers with a platform to witness world-class cricket on home soil. It will reaffirm Pakistan’s status as a cricketing powerhouse and encourage further investment in sports infrastructure and development.

I urge the government, cricketing authorities, and all stakeholders to ensure seamless preparations for this prestigious event. A well-organised Champions Trophy will not only mark the true revival of cricket in Pakistan but will also serve as a turning point in shaping a more prosperous and respected image of the country on the global stage.

Pakistan has hosted historic cricketing moments in the past, and the Champions Trophy presents an opportunity to add another glorious chapter to that legacy. Let us embrace this event not just as a tournament but as a gateway to national progress and global recognition.

ADIL SHAHID,

Lahore.