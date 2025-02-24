Child dies in roof collapse incident

MULTAN - A child died while three others sustained serious injuries after roof of a house caved in near Adda Larr Bahawalpur Road.

According to Rescue officials, the repairing work at roof was underway when suddenly the roof collapsed. As a result, four children playing in the room were buried under debris. One child named Aqib, son of Muhammad Arshad, died, and three others — Muhammad Ahmad, Muhammad Muneeb and Fahad — were injured. The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital after providing them with the first aid.