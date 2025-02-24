CM Maryam launches transplant program

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the first most comprehensive transplant programme in Pakistan’s history. Under the program, for the first time in Punjab, a common man will be able to get five transplant operations done at the government’s expense. These transplants include liver, kidney, bone marrow, cornea and cochlear implants for young children who are deaf by birth. After getting themselves registered with the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority, deserving patients can benefit from the ‘Chief Minister Transplant Program’.

In addition to government hospitals, the organ transplant facility can also be availed at the private hospitals. A toll-free number “09009 0800-” has been set up for seeking information on the program.

Madam chief minister said,”State is aware of the needs of every citizen, we will fulfill our duty.” She added,”Transplantation is a very complicated and expensive process, a common man cannot afford it, now the state will fulfill this duty.” She highlighted that after restoring hearing with a cochlear implant, children will be able to live a normal life.

The chief minister said that the government will bear the cost of liver and kidney transplantation and there will be no burden on patients. “With the successful transplantation of the cornea, people deprived of vision will be able to lead a normal life:, she said.